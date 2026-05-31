Savannah Fire

SAVANNAH — A house caught fire early Sunday morning in Savannah, leaving three people and several pets without a place to stay.

What’s Happening: Firefighters arrived at a home on Mistletoe Court at about 5:42 a.m. and found smoke coming from the building. The fire was out by 5:59 a.m., about 17 minutes after the call came in.

Who’s Affected: Three residents and several pets have been displaced and can no longer stay in the home.

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Publisher at   btclark@thegeorgiasun.com

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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