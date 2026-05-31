Savannah has lost one of its own.

K9 Officer Dooly, a longtime member of the Savannah Police Department, died Friday, according to Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

A Career of Service

Dooly served the department from 2015 to 2021, according to Purtee. In that time, the dog was credited with nearly 450 arrests and 15 physical apprehensions.

Purtee said Dooly’s presence alone was often enough to keep both officers and suspects safe.

“He ran into danger so others didn’t have to,” Purtee wrote. “That’s the definition of service.”

A Farewell from City Hall

Purtee directed his remarks to Dooly’s handler and the broader K9 unit at the Savannah Police Department.

“To his handler and the entire SPD K9 family, thank you for everything you gave, and everything Dooly gave alongside you,” Purtee wrote.