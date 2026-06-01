A wide Georgia landscape under a pale blue sky with wispy clouds, showing a residential neighborhood with lush green trees in full summer leaf, yet people outside wearing light jackets or long sleeves, suggesting unseasonably cool weather. A thermometer in the foreground reads unusually low temperatures for early summer. Soft morning light filters through partly cloudy skies, casting gentle shadows across green lawns. The scene blends the visual cues of summer — bright foliage, long days — with the atmospheric feel of a cool spring day, capturing the contrast of meteorological summer meeting atypical cold. Editorial photography style, natural lighting, realistic and detailed.
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June is off to an unusually cool start across Georgia, with temperatures running well below normal for the first week of meteorological summer.

A mild Monday to open the month

Today brings partly sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees, which is already several degrees below what Georgians typically see at the start of June. Light northwest winds of up to 5 mph will keep conditions comfortable through the afternoon. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 67.

The coolest stretch arrives midweek

Tuesday will feel even less like June, with highs only reaching about 80 degrees. Rain chances climb to 40 percent, with showers possible between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. before thunderstorms become possible later in the day. Northeast winds could gust up to 20 mph. Tuesday night clears out quickly, with lows dropping to around 56.

Wednesday is where the week really stands out. Sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees would be more at home in late April than the first week of June. Overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday will fall to around 54, which is exceptionally cool for this time of year. East winds gusting up to 25 mph will add to the unseasonable feel.

A gradual return to summer

Temperatures begin climbing again Thursday, with a sunny high near 81 and an overnight low around 58. Friday brings more sunshine and a high near 84. The weekend settles into more typical early-June territory, with highs near 86 Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return Sunday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but precipitation chances remain low at just 20 percent.

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Publisher at   btclark@thegeorgiasun.com

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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