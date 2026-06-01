June is off to an unusually cool start across Georgia, with temperatures running well below normal for the first week of meteorological summer.

A mild Monday to open the month

Today brings partly sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees, which is already several degrees below what Georgians typically see at the start of June. Light northwest winds of up to 5 mph will keep conditions comfortable through the afternoon. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and a low around 67.

The coolest stretch arrives midweek

Tuesday will feel even less like June, with highs only reaching about 80 degrees. Rain chances climb to 40 percent, with showers possible between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. before thunderstorms become possible later in the day. Northeast winds could gust up to 20 mph. Tuesday night clears out quickly, with lows dropping to around 56.

Wednesday is where the week really stands out. Sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees would be more at home in late April than the first week of June. Overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday will fall to around 54, which is exceptionally cool for this time of year. East winds gusting up to 25 mph will add to the unseasonable feel.

A gradual return to summer

Temperatures begin climbing again Thursday, with a sunny high near 81 and an overnight low around 58. Friday brings more sunshine and a high near 84. The weekend settles into more typical early-June territory, with highs near 86 Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return Sunday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but precipitation chances remain low at just 20 percent.