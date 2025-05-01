Weekend Lane Closures On I-20: What We Know

Share

Drivers on I-20 in Douglas County will face lane closures starting Friday night as crews begin a major resurfacing project.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will close alternating lanes between Liberty Road and State Route 5 beginning at 9 p.m. May 3 and continuing until 5 a.m. Saturday.

🛣️ Why It Matters: The $29 million project aims to improve road conditions and provide a smoother ride for the thousands of drivers who use this stretch of I-20 daily. Resurfacing extends the life of roadways and helps prevent more serious damage that could require costlier repairs later.

💰 By The Numbers: This resurfacing project costs $29 million and will impact a significant portion of I-20 in Douglas County.

⚠️ Take Action: Drivers should reduce their speeds in work zones, wear seatbelts, and eliminate distractions. Before traveling, check current road conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app for real-time traffic information.