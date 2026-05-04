Listen to this post

Drivers in Bibb County should expect slowdowns on Upper River Road this week while paving work is underway.

What’s happening: Crews are paving Upper River Road from Gray Highway to the Jones County line Monday through Wednesday. Work runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Clinton Road becomes Upper River Road along that stretch.

What drivers should know: Workers will be close to moving traffic during the project. Macon-Bibb County officials are asking drivers to slow down, stay alert, and give themselves extra time when traveling through the area.

The path forward: The work is scheduled to wrap up Wednesday, May 6, after which normal travel conditions on Upper River Road are expected to resume.