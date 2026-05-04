A large red and white dump truck is parked on the right side of a road, next to a yellow Caterpillar road milling machine. The milling machine has a conveyor belt extending towards the dump truck's bed, which is filled with asphalt material. Three workers are present: one standing on the milling machine, one walking on the road, and one standing near the truck. The scene is set on a tree-lined street with power lines overhead.
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Drivers in Bibb County should expect slowdowns on Upper River Road this week while paving work is underway.

What’s happening: Crews are paving Upper River Road from Gray Highway to the Jones County line Monday through Wednesday. Work runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Clinton Road becomes Upper River Road along that stretch.

What drivers should know: Workers will be close to moving traffic during the project. Macon-Bibb County officials are asking drivers to slow down, stay alert, and give themselves extra time when traveling through the area.

The path forward: The work is scheduled to wrap up Wednesday, May 6, after which normal travel conditions on Upper River Road are expected to resume.

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Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
B.T. Clark
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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