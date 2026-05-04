Drivers in Bibb County should expect slowdowns on Upper River Road this week while paving work is underway.
What’s happening: Crews are paving Upper River Road from Gray Highway to the Jones County line Monday through Wednesday. Work runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Clinton Road becomes Upper River Road along that stretch.
What drivers should know: Workers will be close to moving traffic during the project. Macon-Bibb County officials are asking drivers to slow down, stay alert, and give themselves extra time when traveling through the area.
The path forward: The work is scheduled to wrap up Wednesday, May 6, after which normal travel conditions on Upper River Road are expected to resume.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.