The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Who: Mariah Jones was last seen near Sam Nelson Road and Talcmine Drive on Saturday. She is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

What to do: Anyone who knows where she is should call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 928-0239 or 911 and reference case number SO26-007205.