The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Who: Mariah Jones was last seen near Sam Nelson Road and Talcmine Drive on Saturday. She is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

What to do: Anyone who knows where she is should call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 928-0239 or 911 and reference case number SO26-007205.

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Graduation-themed image featuring a black graduation cap with a gold tassel, a rolled diploma tied with a navy blue ribbon, and a stack of books. One book prominently displayed is titled "Principles Are Like Pants, You Ought to Have Some... And Other Life Lessons" by B.T. Clark, with a cartoon illustration of a smiling man pointing at pants hanging in a closet. Text on the image reads: "Now that you've got the CAP and GOWN, maybe get some pants." A banner below states: "THE PERFECT GRADUATION GIFT - A hilarious look at life that every graduate will love!" Gold confetti is scattered throughout the image.
Publisher at   btclark@thegeorgiasun.com

B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.

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