A crash on I-285 westbound is causing traffic delays in Cobb County this morning.
What’s Happening: Two lanes are blocked on I-285 westbound before I-75 (mile marker 20.1) due to a crash. Officials expect the scene to be cleared by 9 a.m.
What’s Important: Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes for their morning commute. The Georgia Department of Transportation is providing updates at 511ga.org.
The Location: The affected area is in Cobb County, a major commuter corridor that typically sees heavy morning traffic volume.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.