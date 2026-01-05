A crash on I-285 westbound is causing traffic delays in Cobb County this morning.

What’s Happening: Two lanes are blocked on I-285 westbound before I-75 (mile marker 20.1) due to a crash. Officials expect the scene to be cleared by 9 a.m.

What’s Important: Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes for their morning commute. The Georgia Department of Transportation is providing updates at 511ga.org.

The Location: The affected area is in Cobb County, a major commuter corridor that typically sees heavy morning traffic volume.