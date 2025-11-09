A motorcycle crash in Bleckley County killed two people Saturday night, according to Sheriff Daniel Cape.
What’s Happening: Emergency crews responded to a crash in the 500 block of Daisy Adams Road.
The sheriff’s office initially reported the crash around 9:40 p.m. before confirming both riders died.
What’s Important: The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. Sheriff Cape said he knew both victims and their parents, but did not release names out of respect for the families.
B.T. Clark
