A sinkhole opened on G Street in Brunswick Tuesday morning, shutting down part of the road.
What’s happening: G Street is closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Stonewall Street. The closure went into effect at 11:24 a.m.
What’s important: Repairs are expected to take 6 to 12 hours. Drivers in the area should find another route.
The path forward: The city will post updates at bgjwsc.org/news. People can sign up to get emergency alerts directly at bgjwsc.org/subscribe-to-updates.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.