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A sinkhole opened on G Street in Brunswick Tuesday morning, shutting down part of the road.

What’s happening: G Street is closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Stonewall Street. The closure went into effect at 11:24 a.m.

What’s important: Repairs are expected to take 6 to 12 hours. Drivers in the area should find another route.

The path forward: The city will post updates at bgjwsc.org/news. People can sign up to get emergency alerts directly at bgjwsc.org/subscribe-to-updates.