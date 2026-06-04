Atlantans are stress-Googling their electric bills more than residents of any other major American city. A new study from Payless Power, an electricity provider, ranked Atlanta first among the 50 largest U.S. cities for electric bill anxiety per capita, based on how often people search online for help with electricity costs.

What’s Happening: The ranking is built entirely from Google search volume data, not surveys, income figures, or actual utility bills. So, it is more about what people are feeling than about actual statistics.

The idea is that when people are worried about paying for electricity, they search for help, and Atlanta residents are doing that more than anyone else in a major city.

What’s Important: The number is especially striking when you zoom out. Georgia as a whole ranks 23rd in the country for electric bill anxiety, which means Atlanta is carrying a heavy load of the state’s search-driven stress all by itself. Atlanta and Louisville residents search for electric bill help at nearly seven times the rate of New York City residents.

By the Numbers: Pennsylvania, Delaware, Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois top the national rankings for electric bill anxiety by state. Across the country, 32 states saw electricity-related searches spike at least 1.5 times their normal rate entering 2026, and 18 states saw those searches more than double.

The Path Forward: Summer typically pushes electricity use, and bills, higher as air conditioning runs longer. If Atlanta’s search anxiety already leads the country heading into the hottest months, that number is unlikely to get more comfortable before fall.