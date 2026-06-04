What’s Happening: On May 28, police went to a home connected to Corey Anderson and arrested him on active warrants for violating his probation — meaning he had already been on supervised release and was accused of breaking the terms of that release. After getting a search warrant, police searched the home and found six firearms. One of those guns had been reported stolen.

What He’s Charged With: Anderson was initially charged with two offenses after the May 28 search:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, meaning he is accused of having a gun despite a prior felony conviction, which is illegal under Georgia law.

Theft by receiving stolen property, related to the stolen firearm found at the home.

On June 3, while Anderson was already being held at Muscogee County Jail, police obtained and served additional warrants connected to the shooting. Those new charges include drive-by shooting, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What’s Important: The charges stem from a follow-up investigation into a drive-by shooting on North Lumpkin Road.

The Path Forward: Anderson faces a total of six charges across two separate warrant actions. Cases involving multiple felony firearm charges in Georgia can carry significant prison time, and the additional shooting-related charges filed June 3 suggest the investigation into the North Lumpkin Road shooting is ongoing.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.