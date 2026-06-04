What’s Happening: Woodstock Parks and Recreation says a blasting company will set off controlled explosions at the base of a hill inside the park, near the Trickum Road roundabout. The work is needed to carve out the road leading into the park.

What to Expect: The first test blast is set for Friday, June 5, at noon. Trickum Road in front of the park will shut down for about 5 to 10 minutes. Once crews give the all-clear, the road will reopen. Additional blasting is planned June 9 through June 12, each day at noon, with similar brief closures expected.

The Path Forward: Little River Park is expected to open in spring 2027. More information about the project is available at woodstockga.gov/littleriver.