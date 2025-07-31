Roswell drivers will need to watch their speed next week as students head back to school and automated enforcement cameras switch on in school zones across the city.
🚓 Why It Matters: The cameras operate throughout the entire school day—not just during arrival and dismissal times—and many drivers misunderstand when they could receive a ticket, potentially leading to unexpected fines for speeding violations.
🚦 How It Works: The Roswell Police Department clarified that speed cameras enforce different thresholds depending on the time of day:
- When school zone lights are flashing with reduced speed limits in effect, cameras will ticket drivers going 15 mph or more over the reduced limit
- During regular school hours (when lights aren’t flashing), cameras still operate but ticket drivers exceeding the standard posted speed limit by 15 mph or more
🚗 Between the Lines: The enforcement system means drivers can’t simply slow down during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup times—they need to be mindful of their speed throughout the entire school day, even during non-peak hours.
⏰ The Big Picture: With school zones becoming significantly more congested starting next week, police are urging commuters to plan for longer travel times and exercise extra caution around school areas to ensure student safety.
The Sources: Roswell Police Department.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.