Roswell drivers will need to watch their speed next week as students head back to school and automated enforcement cameras switch on in school zones across the city.

🚓 Why It Matters: The cameras operate throughout the entire school day—not just during arrival and dismissal times—and many drivers misunderstand when they could receive a ticket, potentially leading to unexpected fines for speeding violations.

🚦 How It Works: The Roswell Police Department clarified that speed cameras enforce different thresholds depending on the time of day:

When school zone lights are flashing with reduced speed limits in effect, cameras will ticket drivers going 15 mph or more over the reduced limit

During regular school hours (when lights aren’t flashing), cameras still operate but ticket drivers exceeding the standard posted speed limit by 15 mph or more

🚗 Between the Lines: The enforcement system means drivers can’t simply slow down during morning drop-off and afternoon pickup times—they need to be mindful of their speed throughout the entire school day, even during non-peak hours.

⏰ The Big Picture: With school zones becoming significantly more congested starting next week, police are urging commuters to plan for longer travel times and exercise extra caution around school areas to ensure student safety.

The Sources: Roswell Police Department.