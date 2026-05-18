A stretch of Sanders Road in Forsyth County is down to one lane while crews install a pipeline that will carry treated water to Lake Lanier.
What’s Happening: Construction on the Lake Lanier Return Flow Pipeline is active along Sanders Road, between Buford Dam Road and Mary Alice Park Road, through July 15.
What’s Important: Once complete, the pipeline will move highly treated water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility, a plant that cleans wastewater before it is released, into Lake Lanier.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone driving that part of Sanders Road should plan for a single lane closure and delays until July 15.
The Path Forward: Forsyth County has posted a map of the full pipeline route and more project details at forsythco.com/returnflow.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.