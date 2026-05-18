A stretch of Sanders Road in Forsyth County is down to one lane while crews install a pipeline that will carry treated water to Lake Lanier.

What’s Happening: Construction on the Lake Lanier Return Flow Pipeline is active along Sanders Road, between Buford Dam Road and Mary Alice Park Road, through July 15.

What’s Important: Once complete, the pipeline will move highly treated water from the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility, a plant that cleans wastewater before it is released, into Lake Lanier.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone driving that part of Sanders Road should plan for a single lane closure and delays until July 15.

The Path Forward: Forsyth County has posted a map of the full pipeline route and more project details at forsythco.com/returnflow.