Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Chick-fil-A in Calhoun

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 53 in Calhoun after a vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle, police said.

The Details: Calhoun police responded to the crash near Chick-fil-A on Friday afternoon. According to investigators, the driver of a vehicle made a turn and collided with an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Following the investigation, the driver was charged with vehicular homicide in the second degree. The Calhoun Police Department’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate the incident.