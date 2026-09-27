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DULUTH — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after crashing with a vehicle on Old Peachtree Road in Duluth.

What’s happening: Duluth police are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Old Peachtree Road, between Buford Highway and Bunten Road.

The path forward: Police say the crash is still under investigation.

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Publisher at   btclark@thegeorgiasun.com  Web

B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.

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