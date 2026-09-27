825279874 1530855529069390 1400568526722765531 n pillarbox

A brush fire burning along Clyo-Kildare Road, just east of the Mizpah community in Effingham County, had grown to about 75 acres by 2 p.m. Sept. 27, sending smoke drifting toward homes and roads to the east and south.

What’s happening: Effingham County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the fire at 1:41 p.m. Sept. 27. Within about 20 minutes, the fire had spread to roughly 75 acres.

What this means for you: No evacuations have been ordered. People who live, work or drive east and south of the fire will see smoke drifting through the area because of the wind.

The path forward: The Georgia Forestry Commission was asked to help fight the fire.

New Podcast
Add The Georgia Sun as a
preferred source on Google
Bcmug 150x150
Publisher at   btclark@thegeorgiasun.com  Web

B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.

Trending Now ↻ 2m ago
  1. Two arrested in Alexandra Alston murder case
  2. 23-year-old dies in illegal deer hunt in Wheeler County
  3. 11 teens shot at Macon park Sunday night
  4. Brush fire in Effingham County grows to 75 acres
  5. Motorcyclist critically hurt in Duluth crash on Old Peachtree Road