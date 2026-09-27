A brush fire burning along Clyo-Kildare Road, just east of the Mizpah community in Effingham County, had grown to about 75 acres by 2 p.m. Sept. 27, sending smoke drifting toward homes and roads to the east and south.
What’s happening: Effingham County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the fire at 1:41 p.m. Sept. 27. Within about 20 minutes, the fire had spread to roughly 75 acres.
What this means for you: No evacuations have been ordered. People who live, work or drive east and south of the fire will see smoke drifting through the area because of the wind.
The path forward: The Georgia Forestry Commission was asked to help fight the fire.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.