A brush fire burning along Clyo-Kildare Road, just east of the Mizpah community in Effingham County, had grown to about 75 acres by 2 p.m. Sept. 27, sending smoke drifting toward homes and roads to the east and south.

What’s happening: Effingham County Fire Rescue crews were sent to the fire at 1:41 p.m. Sept. 27. Within about 20 minutes, the fire had spread to roughly 75 acres.

What this means for you: No evacuations have been ordered. People who live, work or drive east and south of the fire will see smoke drifting through the area because of the wind.

The path forward: The Georgia Forestry Commission was asked to help fight the fire.