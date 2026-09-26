Two people were attacked by a rabid cat Thursday near the 4300 block of Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross.

What happened: The female cat attacked two people on September 24 before testing positive for rabies. Health officials are now urging residents to be careful around animals that seem to be acting strangely.

What you need to know: Rabies attacks the central nervous system and is almost always fatal in humans if not treated. Early symptoms in people include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort. Anyone bitten or scratched by a stray or suspected rabid animal should get medical care right away, then call GNR Public Health at (770) 339-4260 and ask for the on-call epidemiologist.

If your pet was exposed: Unvaccinated dogs and cats that come into contact with a rabid animal must be quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before they can be released, according to the National Association of State Health Veterinarians. All pet owners are advised to make sure their animals are up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Report it: To report an animal acting unusually, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at (770) 339-3200, ext. 5576.