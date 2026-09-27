Two people are now in jail in connection with the killing of Alexandra Alston, and a public alert asking for help finding a wanted man has been called off after deputies caught him at a highway rest stop early Sunday.

What’s happening: Richmond County deputies arrested two people at about 2 a.m. Sunday, September 27, 2026, at the I-20 Georgia Welcome Center. The arrests came in connection with the murder of Alexandra Alston.

Who was arrested: 36-year-old Osiel Delgadillo Noriega, of South Carolina, is charged with murder and auto theft. 39-year-old Sully Delgadillo, also of South Carolina, is charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive and auto theft. Hindering the apprehension of a fugitive means helping someone wanted by police avoid getting caught.

What’s new: Deputies had put out a public alert, asking people to help find a suspect in Alston’s killing. That alert has now been canceled. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Noriega is the man who was pictured in that alert.