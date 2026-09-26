A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Sept. 26 while taking part in an illegal deer hunt near Spring Hill Road in Wheeler County, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

What’s happening: The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near Alamo and involved five adults who were hunting illegally, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The 23-year-old man was killed during the hunt.

What’s new: Game wardens arrested 57-year-old Howard Benjie Hartley of Glenwood in connection with the shooting. Hartley now faces four charges:

Felony involuntary manslaughter

Hunting deer at night

Hunting from a motor vehicle

Hunting big game from a public road

The path forward: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Critical Incident Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation. The department said more information will be released as it becomes available.