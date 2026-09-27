What we know: All 11 victims are teenagers or young adults. Nine are in stable condition. Two are in critical condition: an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. The victims include five 17-year-old boys, four 18-year-old men, and two 18-year-old women.

How it unfolded: The shooting was reported to the Macon-Bibb Emergency 911 Center just after midnight. Deputies heading to the park learned that several of the victims had already been driven to a local hospital before they arrived.

What’s next: Investigators are working to determine what caused the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.