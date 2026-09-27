MACON — Eleven people were shot at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon just after midnight Sunday during a large gathering, leaving two teenagers fighting for their lives.
What we know: All 11 victims are teenagers or young adults. Nine are in stable condition. Two are in critical condition: an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. The victims include five 17-year-old boys, four 18-year-old men, and two 18-year-old women.
How it unfolded: The shooting was reported to the Macon-Bibb Emergency 911 Center just after midnight. Deputies heading to the park learned that several of the victims had already been driven to a local hospital before they arrived.
What’s next: Investigators are working to determine what caused the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.