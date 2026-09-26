What happened: Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. at 3:21 a.m. after neighbors got into a dispute. They resolved that situation, but 22-year-old Makayla Jacobson started causing another disturbance while officers were still there. When two officers moved to arrest her, she pulled a knife and stabbed both of them.

The officers: Both were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Both have since been treated and released.

The charges: Jacobson was arrested at the scene. She faces five felony charges: two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of felony obstruction, and one count of possessing a knife during the commission of a crime.

What’s next: Jacobson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday at 8 a.m. for a preliminary hearing. The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.