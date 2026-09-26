COLUMBUS — Two Columbus police officers were stabbed early Saturday morning after a woman pulled a knife when they tried to arrest her.
What happened: Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. at 3:21 a.m. after neighbors got into a dispute. They resolved that situation, but 22-year-old Makayla Jacobson started causing another disturbance while officers were still there. When two officers moved to arrest her, she pulled a knife and stabbed both of them.
The officers: Both were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Both have since been treated and released.
The charges: Jacobson was arrested at the scene. She faces five felony charges: two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of felony obstruction, and one count of possessing a knife during the commission of a crime.
What’s next: Jacobson is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday at 8 a.m. for a preliminary hearing. The Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.