Drivers in Cherokee County should prepare for delays as lane closures hit Bells Ferry Road starting Wednesday, affecting the busy morning and afternoon school commute times.

🚧 Why It Matters: The closures will impact traffic during peak school hours (8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) when parents and buses are already navigating congested roads, potentially causing significant delays for families and commuters in the area.

🚦 What’s Happening: Contractors working on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s widening project will implement rolling lane closures from Wednesday through Friday.

Work will begin north of Victoria Road and progress northward along the project corridor

Closures will be in effect during school hours, precisely when traffic is typically heaviest

🔍 Between the Lines: The timing of these closures during school hours means drivers should plan alternate routes or allow extra travel time, especially for school drop-offs and pick-ups.

🗓️ Plan Ahead: The project is part of GDOT’s ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow on Bells Ferry Road, but short-term pain will precede the long-term gain of wider roads and better traffic management.

The Sources: Georgia Department of Transportation, Cherokee County Government.