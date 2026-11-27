Eleven people have died in crashes on Georgia roads during the Thanksgiving travel period, up from 10 Friday morning. The Georgia Department of Public Safety released the new count Friday evening.

By the numbers: The department’s evening tally listed 219 crashes and 68 people injured. It counted 23 crashes involving impaired drivers and seven involving commercial vehicles. The department also reported 102 arrests for driving under the influence, 166 distracted driving citations and 1,781 seat belt citations.

What’s next: The state’s 102-hour Thanksgiving travel period continues through Sunday night. The department urged drivers to slow down, buckle up, put phones away and arrange a sober ride.