MARIETTA — Drivers headed through downtown Marietta on Thanksgiving morning should plan to go around Marietta Square. Roads along the Gobble Jog course are expected to close by 6 a.m. Thursday and stay closed until about 11 a.m.
What drivers should know: Marietta police say officers won’t be able to let drivers through the closures while people are on the course. Police recommend leaving extra time and choosing an alternate route before heading downtown.
Where the race goes: The race starts and finishes at Marietta Square. Police expect more than 10,000 walkers and runners. MUST Ministries has a course map and race-day information on its event page.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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