Nine people died on Georgia roads in the first 24 hours of the Thanksgiving travel period, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said Thursday evening.
By the numbers: In its 6 p.m. update, the department reported 110 crashes and 29 injuries. It also reported 52 arrests for driving under the influence, 64 distracted driving tickets and 71 seat belt tickets.
What’s next: The holiday travel period runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The department says it will post updated counts through the weekend.
On the road: The department says to call 911 in a crash or road emergency. Drivers can report suspected impaired or reckless driving by dialing *GSP.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.