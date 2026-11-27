Nine people died on Georgia roads in the first 24 hours of the Thanksgiving travel period, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said Thursday evening.

By the numbers: In its 6 p.m. update, the department reported 110 crashes and 29 injuries. It also reported 52 arrests for driving under the influence, 64 distracted driving tickets and 71 seat belt tickets.

What’s next: The holiday travel period runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The department says it will post updated counts through the weekend.

On the road: The department says to call 911 in a crash or road emergency. Drivers can report suspected impaired or reckless driving by dialing *GSP.