People who take 800 mg ibuprofen tablets from Golden State Medical Supply should check whether their medicine came from a lot recalled nationwide over possible aluminum contamination.

What to check: The recall notice lists lot GS069303, drug code 51407-841-05 and an expiration date of January 2030. The company says the recall covers only that lot, which it sold to distributor McKesson.

What to do: The company says to stop using tablets from the recalled lot, contact your pharmacist or health care provider right away and return unused tablets to the pharmacy that supplied them. If you have symptoms that may be related, contact your health care provider.

What the company found: Small aluminum particles may be on the surface of some tablets. The company says taking them could irritate the stomach or intestines. It said it knew of no reports of harm when it issued the recall.