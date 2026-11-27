Deputies and emergency crews are responding to an overturned vehicle Friday morning at the intersection of Georgia Highway 102 and Old Chalker Road in Washington County, according to Sheriff Cochran.
What’s Happening: A vehicle flipped over at the intersection. Rescue and emergency medical crews are on the scene.
What This Means for You: Washington County Sheriff Cochran is urging drivers to use caution near the area.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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