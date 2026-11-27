DeKalb County warming centers will stay open until 10 a.m. Saturday as freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills move through the area tonight.

What’s happening: Two warming centers are open — the Golden Door at 2944 Ember Drive in Decatur and the Faith Center at 4667 North Royal Atlanta Drive in Tucker. Free rides to both locations are available starting at 6 p.m. tonight, with pickups wrapping up by 7:30 p.m. Drivers will continue making sweeps until 10 p.m.

How to get a ride: Four pickup routes cover most of DeKalb County. Buses leave from stops across Chamblee, Tucker, Brookhaven, Decatur, Stone Mountain, and the Memorial Drive and Wesley Chapel corridors. Pickup times at each stop are listed below. Anyone who needs help getting a ride or has questions can call Frontline Response Dispatch at (404) 334-3610.

Route 1 — North DeKalb, Chamblee and Tucker:

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee — 6:05 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee — 6:15 p.m.

Chamblee Library, 4115 Clairmont Road, Chamblee — 6:25 p.m.

Chamblee Walmart, 1871 Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee — 6:40 p.m.

Tucker First United Methodist Church, 5095 LaVista Road, Tucker — 7 p.m.

Brookhaven MARTA Station, 4047 Peachtree Road NE, Brookhaven — 7:20 p.m.

The Faith Center, 4667 North Royal Atlanta Drive, Tucker — 7:30 p.m.

Route 2 — Central DeKalb, Decatur and Emory:

East Lake MARTA Station, 2260 College Ave NE, Atlanta — 6:10 p.m.

Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St, Decatur — 6:25 p.m.

Emory Decatur Hospital, 2701 N. Decatur Road, Decatur — 6:45 p.m.

Walmart, 2525 North Decatur Road, Decatur — 7:15 p.m.

Golden Door Warming Center, 2944 Ember Drive, Decatur — 7:30 p.m.

Route 3 — East DeKalb, Stone Mountain and Candler Road:

Candler Road MARTA Station, 2427 Candler Road, Decatur — 6:10 p.m.

Clifton Springs Mental Health Center, 310 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur — 6:25 p.m.

Hairston Crossing Library, 4911 Redan Road, Stone Mountain — 6:45 p.m.

Stone Mountain Walmart, 1825 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain — 7:05 p.m.

Golden Door Warming Center, 2944 Ember Drive, Decatur — 7:30 p.m.

Route 4 — South Central DeKalb, Memorial Drive and Wesley Chapel:

Memorial Drive and Columbia Drive intersection, Decatur — 6:10 p.m.

South DeKalb Mall, 2731 Candler Road, Decatur — 6:25 p.m.

QuikTrip at Wesley Chapel and Snapfinger Road, 4075 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur — 6:45 p.m.

Wesley Chapel Shopping Plaza bus stop, 2495 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur — 7 p.m.

Golden Door Warming Center, 2944 Ember Drive, Decatur — 7:15 p.m.

Walk-in services: The Golden Door also accepts walk-ins. Services there include showers, laundry, and meals.

Stay informed: Residents can sign up for weather alerts from DeKalb County by texting DEKALBALERT to 67283.