At least 10 people have died on Georgia roads since the Thanksgiving holiday travel period began, according to a Friday morning update from the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

What we know: The count of 10 deaths comes from all law enforcement agencies across the state. Troopers alone have worked 155 crashes, with 41 people hurt.

By the numbers: Through Friday morning, troopers had made 89 drunk driving arrests and issued 99 distracted driving citations and 108 seatbelt citations. Seventeen of the crashes involved impaired drivers. Five involved commercial trucks.

What this means for you: If you are still on the road this holiday weekend, state officials say to buckle up, put the phone down, and do not drive after drinking.