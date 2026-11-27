WOODSTOCK — Black Friday shoppers driving to the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock will have to turn right when they enter and when they leave, Woodstock police said.
Where to enter: Main Street access will be limited to overflow parking. Once inside the shopping center, drivers in the right lane must turn right and drivers in the left lane must turn left, according to the Woodstock Police Department.
What to expect: Police said officers, signs and cones will direct traffic on Friday, Nov. 27. Drivers should allow extra time. For traffic assistance, call Cherokee County’s nonemergency line at 678-493-4080.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.