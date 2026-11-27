Where to enter: Main Street access will be limited to overflow parking. Once inside the shopping center, drivers in the right lane must turn right and drivers in the left lane must turn left, according to the Woodstock Police Department.

What to expect: Police said officers, signs and cones will direct traffic on Friday, Nov. 27. Drivers should allow extra time. For traffic assistance, call Cherokee County’s nonemergency line at 678-493-4080.