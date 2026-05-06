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A Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Monticello square, according to Sheriff Donnie Pope.

What’s Happening: The deputy stopped after the crash, gave the pedestrian medical help, and stayed at the scene until others arrived, the sheriff’s office said. The pedestrian’s condition has not been released.

What’s Important: Georgia State Patrol will lead the official crash investigation. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will also run its own separate internal review of the deputy’s actions, the sheriff’s office said, and that review will be conducted independently of whatever the Georgia State Patrol concludes.

What’s Still Unknown: The pedestrian has not been identified. The extent of their injuries is not known. It is also unclear whether the deputy was responding to a call at the time of the crash.