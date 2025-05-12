Five-Vehicle Crash Slows Traffic On I-475 In Bibb County

A five-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill on I-475 northbound near the rest stop in Bibb County on Thursday afternoon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported that the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. and involved four commercial vehicles and one passenger vehicle.
No life-threatening injuries have been reported so far, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities are still working to clear the scene and reopen the lanes.
Officials have not released details about what caused the crash.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.