Five-Vehicle Crash Slows Traffic On I-475 In Bibb County

A five-vehicle crash brought traffic to a standstill on I-475 northbound near the rest stop in Bibb County on Thursday afternoon. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported that the crash happened around 4:50 p.m. and involved four commercial vehicles and one passenger vehicle.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported so far, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities are still working to clear the scene and reopen the lanes.

Officials have not released details about what caused the crash.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.