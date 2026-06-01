Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump this week. The statewide average dropped to $3.85 a gallon, down 14 cents from $3.99 a week ago. Reports of peace talks involving Iran have pushed crude oil prices lower, though prices could climb again if those talks fall apart.

What’s Happening: The national average also fell, dropping 18 cents in a week to $4.33 a gallon. AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said the savings may not last. “Georgia drivers are finally getting some relief at the pump, with the state average now at $3.85 a gallon, just as summer travel begins to ramp up,” Waiters said. “But with global uncertainty still in play, these savings could shift quickly, so now is the time to stay alert, shop around for the best prices, and make smart fuel choices to stretch every dollar.”

By the Numbers: Georgia prices compared to recent benchmarks:

14 cents lower than last week

10 cents higher than last month

96 cents higher than one year ago

Filling a standard 15-gallon tank costs about $57.75 at the current Georgia average. The state’s all-time record high was $4.49 a gallon, reached June 15, 2022.

Around Georgia: The priciest metro areas right now are Macon at $3.94, Atlanta at $3.90, and Athens at $3.87. The cheapest are Brunswick at $3.60, Albany at $3.63, and Dalton at $3.71.

Ways to Save: AAA suggests comparing prices before you pull in, paying cash since some stations charge more per gallon for credit cards, combining errands to cut down on driving, slowing down on the highway since fuel efficiency drops sharply above 50 mph, and keeping your vehicle in good shape.

How Prices Are Tracked: AAA surveys up to 130,000 gas stations every day using credit card transaction data. All prices are for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.