A driver died early Wednesday after his vehicle hit a barrier wall and flipped on the ramp from I-20 west to I-520 in Richmond County, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
What happened: Deputies arrived at the crash on Exit 196 at 1:39 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was traveling west on the ramp and going through a curve when it struck the wall and overturned.
The driver: The sheriff’s office identified the driver only as an adult man. He died from his injuries.
No other vehicles were involved, according to the sheriff’s office’s first account of the crash.
What remains unknown: The driver’s name has not been released. The sheriff’s office also has not released information about what caused the vehicle to hit the wall.
The path forward: The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains open.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
- Driver dies after vehicle flips on Richmond County interstate ramp
- Gwinnett Chinese restaurant fails health inspection with a 44
- Muscogee County school officials misunderstood a new law and 30 foster kids can't enroll in school
- Humidity and Pollen Have Taken a Dip Throughout Georgia Today
- Goodbye Dolly: Heaven Just Got Better Music, More Books and a Lot More Rhinestones