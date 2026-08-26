A driver died early Wednesday after his vehicle hit a barrier wall and flipped on the ramp from I-20 west to I-520 in Richmond County, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: Deputies arrived at the crash on Exit 196 at 1:39 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was traveling west on the ramp and going through a curve when it struck the wall and overturned.

The driver: The sheriff’s office identified the driver only as an adult man. He died from his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved, according to the sheriff’s office’s first account of the crash.

What remains unknown: The driver’s name has not been released. The sheriff’s office also has not released information about what caused the vehicle to hit the wall.

The path forward: The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains open.