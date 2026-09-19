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CARROLLTON — Carrollton will host its annual Pride festival next month at the University of West Georgia, with free daytime events and a ticketed evening show.

What’s happening: The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the University of West Georgia campus in Carrollton. A vendor market, opening speakers, and live entertainment are all scheduled during those hours. DJ HighPocket takes over from 4 to 6 p.m.

The evening show: At 7 p.m., a drag show opens to ticketed guests 18 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available at carrolltonrainbow.com.

Getting there: Community parking is across West Georgia Drive, near the bookstore. A festival map showing parking areas and the Campus Center is available through the event organizers.

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B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.

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