What’s happening: The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the University of West Georgia campus in Carrollton. A vendor market, opening speakers, and live entertainment are all scheduled during those hours. DJ HighPocket takes over from 4 to 6 p.m.

The evening show: At 7 p.m., a drag show opens to ticketed guests 18 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are still available at carrolltonrainbow.com.

Getting there: Community parking is across West Georgia Drive, near the bookstore. A festival map showing parking areas and the Campus Center is available through the event organizers.