People with heart or lung disease, children, and those sensitive to air pollution should limit time outside Friday afternoon and evening, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
What’s happening: The state has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the Atlanta area, covering 23 counties. Code Orange means the air is unhealthy for some people, though not everyone.
Who should take care: Children, people with heart or lung disease, and those sensitive to ozone should avoid long stretches of outdoor activity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when pollution levels are highest.
The counties covered: Dawson, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, and Pike.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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