What’s happening: 49-year-old Chartez Morton left the 4400 block of Malibu Drive in Decatur around 1 a.m. on September 17. Morton is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 162 pounds, and is bald. What he was wearing when he left is not known.

What this means for you: Anyone who sees Morton is asked to call DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.