DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man has been missing since the early morning hours of September 17, and police are asking the public for help finding him.
What’s happening: 49-year-old Chartez Morton left the 4400 block of Malibu Drive in Decatur around 1 a.m. on September 17. Morton is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 162 pounds, and is bald. What he was wearing when he left is not known.
What this means for you: Anyone who sees Morton is asked to call DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.