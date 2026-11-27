SANDERSVILLE — A 25-year-old Sandersville man died after his vehicle hit a tree on Thanksgiving near Warthen in Washington County.
Where it happened: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash on Bay Springs Road near Springs Road. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m.
What investigators said: The sheriff’s office identified the driver as Chester Daniel and said he lost control before hitting the tree. No one else was injured.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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