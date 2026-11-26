A man who was kidnapped in South Carolina managed to alert workers at two Gwinnett County businesses before police tracked down his captors nearby.

What happened: On November 20, a man slipped a note to employees at a business in the 3600 block of Liddell Road saying he had been kidnapped. Shortly after, a man walked into a business in the 1800 block of Brown Road and told workers the same thing. Officers responded to both locations and determined it was the same victim and the same kidnapping.

The victim: Guillermo Gonzalez was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspects: Police located 29-year-old Daniel Branch and 29-year-old Malcolm Hunter near Gonzalez. Both men had ties to Gwinnett County and had known Gonzalez for several years. Both are charged with kidnapping.

The motive: Detectives believe the kidnapping grew out of a money dispute tied to a previous drug deal. The abduction began in South Carolina before the suspects brought Gonzalez to the Gwinnett County area.

If you know something: Anyone with information can call Gwinnett County Police at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.