A crash has shut down the right lane of the ramp on I-285 North near Glenwood Road in DeKalb County, causing traffic delays during the morning commute. Officials estimate the scene will clear by 10 a.m.
🚨 Why It Matters: The incident impacts thousands of drivers during rush hour, with backups likely on one of metro Atlanta’s busiest highways.
🚧 What’s Happening:
- The right lane remains blocked as crews work to clear the scene.
- Drivers are urged to use caution or seek alternate routes.
📱 Stay Updated: Real-time traffic details are available via Georgia DOT’s 511 service here.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.