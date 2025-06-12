A crash has shut down the right lane of the ramp on I-285 North near Glenwood Road in DeKalb County, causing traffic delays during the morning commute. Officials estimate the scene will clear by 10 a.m.

🚨 Why It Matters: The incident impacts thousands of drivers during rush hour, with backups likely on one of metro Atlanta’s busiest highways.

🚧 What’s Happening:

The right lane remains blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers are urged to use caution or seek alternate routes.

📱 Stay Updated: Real-time traffic details are available via Georgia DOT’s 511 service here.