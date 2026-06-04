Dry air has moved Georgia and will stick around through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

What’s Happening: Metro Atlanta will see highs climb from 78 degrees Thursday to the mid-80s by the weekend. The air will feel less sticky than it has recently, with humidity dropping sharply through the end of the week.

The Numbers:

Thursday high: 82, low: 57

Friday high: 84, low: 61

Saturday high: 85, low: 65

Sunday high: 85, low: 68

What’s Important: Humidity, measured by dewpoint, is falling from the upper 60s into the low 50s. That drop is what makes air feel muggy or comfortable. Lower numbers mean it will feel much more pleasant outside even as temperatures rise.

How This Affects Real People: Rain chances are expected to stay low through Saturday, meaning most outdoor plans this week should not be affected by wet weather.

The Path Forward: Highs will reach 85 degrees by the weekend. No rain is expected through at least Saturday.