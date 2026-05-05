A 17-year-old driver led a Jones County deputy on a chase last week before crashing into a home in Bibb County, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: On April 28, dispatchers put out a call for officers to watch for a dark gray sedan after someone reported the car driving recklessly on Gray Highway near Station 8. The caller said the car was swerving, cutting off other drivers, going very fast, and may not have had a license plate.

Deputy Artrail Braziel spotted the car on Joycliff Road and tried to pull it over. The driver sped away. A short time later, the car turned up crashed into the side of a home on Tarver Court in Bibb County. Deputies were not chasing the car at the time of the crash.

The arrest: The driver got out and tried to run, but Lt. Matthew Johnson found him nearby and took him into custody. The driver was identified as 17-year-old Kyree Robinson, who was taken to the Jones County Jail.

The charges: Robinson faces three charges:

Fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer

Reckless driving

Driving without a license

No one hurt: No one was inside the home when the car hit it, and no injuries were reported.