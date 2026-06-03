What’s Happening: The race, open to both runners and walkers, takes place in the downtown Dallas area. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says people should plan ahead and allow extra time if traveling through the area Saturday night.

What’s Important: Specific streets affected by closures and the start time of the event were not announced. The Sheriff’s Office said road closures and heavy traffic should be expected starting Saturday evening.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone driving through downtown Dallas on Saturday night may face delays. Residents and visitors are advised to plan alternate routes or allow extra travel time.

The Path Forward: No end time for the closures was given. Drivers should monitor local traffic conditions Saturday evening before heading into the downtown Dallas area.

Catch Up Quick: Paulding Public Safety Appreciation Inc. is a nonprofit organization that supports public safety personnel in Paulding County. Dallas is the county seat of Paulding County, located about 30 miles west of Atlanta.