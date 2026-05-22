MARIETTA — A 19-year-old motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after a crash at a Marietta intersection, according to police.
What happened: The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Powder Springs Street and Sandtown Road. Police say 19-year-old Kether Hernandez, of Austell, was riding a 2026 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Powder Springs Street when a 2015 Hyundai Elantra turned left from the northbound lane into a private driveway at 692 Powder Springs Street. The car colided with Hernandez in the middle of the intersection.
Injuries: Hernandez was rushed to a hospital. Police described his injuries as potentially life-threatening. The other driver was not injured.
Where things stand: No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Investigator Walters at (770) 794-5357.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.