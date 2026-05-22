What happened: The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Powder Springs Street and Sandtown Road. Police say 19-year-old Kether Hernandez, of Austell, was riding a 2026 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Powder Springs Street when a 2015 Hyundai Elantra turned left from the northbound lane into a private driveway at 692 Powder Springs Street. The car colided with Hernandez in the middle of the intersection.

Injuries: Hernandez was rushed to a hospital. Police described his injuries as potentially life-threatening. The other driver was not injured.

Where things stand: No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Investigator Walters at (770) 794-5357.