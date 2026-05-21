A Cherokee County organization that works with people experiencing homelessness is pushing back on a common assumption about what it takes to solve the problem.

The Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County says that while providing food and shelter in a crisis is necessary, it is not enough on its own to address homelessness in the county.

Bridge vs. Destination

According to the coalition, meal kits and short-term aid serve an important purpose by giving homeless people a measure of safety and stability. But the organization says those efforts should be seen as a bridge, not a final answer.

The coalition says the only long-term solution to homelessness is permanent housing. Without a safe and affordable place to live, it says, a short-term crisis will almost always become long-term instability.

The coalition says meeting immediate needs with dignity and respect is meant to strengthen and empower people experiencing homelessness, but that empowerment must be followed by advocacy for real housing solutions.

The organization is asking members of the public to get involved. More information is available at homelesscoalitioncherokee.org.