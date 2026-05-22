Showers and thunderstorms are expected every day this Memorial Day weekend across Georgia, with the best chance of storms each afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

What’s happening: Rain chances begin Friday and continue through at least Tuesday. A few storms Friday in north Georgia could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail possible.

By the numbers: Temperatures will stay fairly steady throughout the weekend:

North Georgia highs: 75 to 85 degrees Friday through Tuesday; lows in the low-to-mid 60s

Central Georgia highs: 82 to 92 degrees Friday through Tuesday; lows in the mid-60s to 70

What’s important: Rain will not fall evenly. The National Weather Service says some areas could see well over an inch of rain in a single hour, while nearby areas get little to nothing. Rainfall at that rate can cause flash flooding, which happens when water rises quickly in a short period of time.

How this affects real people: Anyone planning outdoor activities this weekend should use caution near rivers, creeks, streams, and in the mountains, where fast-rising water poses the greatest risk.

The path forward: The forecast covers through Tuesday. Conditions could shift before the holiday weekend begins, so checking for updates before heading out is advisable.