Summer is bringing a full lineup of free and ticketed outdoor concerts to Cobb County, with shows scheduled across Marietta, Smyrna, and Mableton.

Free Shows in Marietta and Smyrna

The Marietta Glover Park Concert Series kicks off May 29 with A1A, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, as part of a 40th Anniversary Celebration. Organizers are encouraging attendees to arrive early for pre-concert activities. The series continues June 26 with Guardians of the Jukebox, billed as a soundtrack of the 1980s. Both concerts are free and require no tickets.

In Smyrna, Guardians of the Jukebox also headlines the Concerts on the Green series June 6 at Village Green Park. The show runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and is described as the ultimate 1980s time machine experience. The concert is free, though tables are available for purchase.

Paid Shows at Mable House

The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre in Mableton is offering a broader lineup of ticketed performances this summer. Tickets are available at mablehouse.org/amphitheatre.

The schedule includes an evening of jazz with Boney James, Norman Brown, and Alex Bugnon on May 23. On June 10, YoungBloodz, Tela, and Backbone of Dungeon Family headline a Wine Down Wednesday concert that is free, though free tickets are required. June 13 brings Beyond the Yellow Brick Road with AGMC and Yacht Rock Schooner.

Later in June, the amphitheatre hosts a soul, jazz, and funk showcase June 20 featuring Russell Thompkins Jr. and The New Stylistics, Skip Martin, The Legendary Blue Notes, and Jean Carne. The month closes out with back-to-back performances June 27 and June 28 featuring Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild on both nights.