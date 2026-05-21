Someone is calling Fayette County residents, pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, and demanding money to help them avoid jury duty — and the sheriff’s office wants people to know the calls are fake.

What’s Happening: The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says it has gotten multiple reports of the scam calls. The callers are telling residents they must pay money upfront or face consequences tied to jury duty.

What’s Important: The sheriff’s office says it will never ask anyone to pay money over the phone or accept gift cards as a form of payment. Any call making those demands is not coming from the agency.

How This Affects Real People: Residents who pay could lose real money to a scammer. If you get one of these calls, the sheriff’s office says to hang up and call their watch office at (770) 461-6353 with any questions.

The Path Forward: The sheriff’s office has not said whether it is investigating the source of the calls. Anyone who has already received one of these calls is encouraged to reach out to the watch office.