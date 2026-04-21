Listen to this post

A wildfire is burning on the north side of Highway 94E in Echols County and is moving south, possibly toward the highway, emergency officials say.

What’s Happening: The Echols County Emergency Management Agency is warning residents east of Will Rewis Road and Barnes Road to be ready to leave if the fire gets worse. No mandatory evacuation has been ordered yet.

What’s Important: The fire is actively shifting south. Whether residents need to leave depends on how conditions develop overnight and into Tuesday.

How This Affects Real People: Keep phones and other alert devices close tonight and through Tuesday morning. Be ready to move quickly if an evacuation order comes.

The Path Forward: Officials say updates will continue as conditions change. Fire behavior can shift quickly overnight, so residents in the affected area should stay alert.