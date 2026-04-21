A wildfire is burning on the north side of Highway 94E in Echols County and is moving south, possibly toward the highway, emergency officials say.
What’s Happening: The Echols County Emergency Management Agency is warning residents east of Will Rewis Road and Barnes Road to be ready to leave if the fire gets worse. No mandatory evacuation has been ordered yet.
What’s Important: The fire is actively shifting south. Whether residents need to leave depends on how conditions develop overnight and into Tuesday.
How This Affects Real People: Keep phones and other alert devices close tonight and through Tuesday morning. Be ready to move quickly if an evacuation order comes.
The Path Forward: Officials say updates will continue as conditions change. Fire behavior can shift quickly overnight, so residents in the affected area should stay alert.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.